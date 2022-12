Santa is coming to Greenville.

Weather permitting, on Thursday, December 22nd, personnel from the Greenville Fire Protection District will be escorting Santa through town on a fire engine. Santa will leave the Greenville Firehouse around 3 PM on Thursday. You’re invited to come outside and wave as Santa comes through your neighborhood.

The route will wind through several neighborhoods and city streets.

You can view the map of Santa’s routes below…