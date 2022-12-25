Greenville House Fire On Christmas Day

Greenville firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Rt. 140 on Christmas Day. The call came in around 9:30 AM.

Fire officials told WGEL a minivan was parked under a carport. The van caught fire, which in turn caught the carport on fire and then part of the home. The fire was contained to the carport and one are of the house. It was not a total loss, but the home did sustain significant damage. The minivan was a total loss.

Residents were home at the time of the fire, but everyone made it out of the house safely.

The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District provided mutual aid. No injuries were reported.

Rt. 140 was closed between Idler Lane and the Unit 2 High School for a time Sunday morning. IDOT assisted at the scene to make sure the roadway was safe and not slick.

Fire personnel were on the scene for about an hour and 45 minutes.