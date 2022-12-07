Hans Sentenced To Federal Prison

Shane Hans, age 45, of Vandalia, has been sentenced in federal court on charges he pleaded guilty to in July of this year.

On July 21, the defendant admitted to committing the offenses of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm.

Hans was recently sentenced to two prison terms of 10 years, eight months; plus a term of 10 years.

They will be served concurrently.

The crimes were committed May 14 and July 24, 2021.

The investigation of the case and arrest were a combined effort of the FBI and Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.