Hickory Estate Ribbon Cutting

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Hickory Estates Memory Care in Greenville, formerly known as Cedarhurst of Greenville.

Brandi Howard, executive director of the facility, talked about the change of name. Howard said that the reason for the name change was due to Hickory being managed by Cedarhurst, but now, Hickory has made the decision to manage themselves.

To hear more details, listen below:

Howard said Hickory Estates can house up to 22 residents and averages 15 to 18.

Anyone with questions about the facility can contact Brandi. Howard’s cell number–which she mentioned people can call for questions–is (217)556-6889.

Howard lists the phone numbers below:

Once again, the phone number at Hickory Estates is 690-2500. It is located at 1200 East Harris Avenue in Greenville.