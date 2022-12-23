Hospital Colleagues Support Local Community through Toys for Joy

HSHS Holy Family Hospital colleagues generously donated gifts towards the Bond County Toys for Joy program. This donation is an annual activity organized by the hospital’s mission team. Pictured with the gifts are Toys for Joy representatives Brenda Kleinik (back left), Pennie Slatton (back right) along with hospital representatives Cindy Crouch, RN and clinical services facilitator (back middle) and (front, left to right) Becky Martin, manager of operations; Kayla Tompkins, pharmacist; and Kelli Scott, PTA, who also serves as a representative for Toys for Joy.