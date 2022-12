HSHS Holy Family Hospital donated a variety of food items to the Bond County Senior Center through the hospital’s annual Thanksgiving food drive. Throughout the year the hospital plans events and projects that support Holy Family’s mission and the local community. The food drive is one of the November activities each year.

Pictured with some of the donated items are, left to right: Teresa Cornelius, chief nursing officer; Kelly Sager, president and CEO; and Becky Martin, manager of operations.