HSHS Holy Family Hospital Nurse Receives DAISY Award

Halei Orrell, RN at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, was recently recognized with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s nationwide program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day. Halei Orrell was recognized by a patient for her compassion and kindness. The patient shared that Halei made sure she was comfortable and was very kind throughout her stay. Additionally, the patient noted that she considered Halei an “angel on earth.”

Nominations for future DAISY and other awards at Holy Family Hospital continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from staff. Award descriptions and an online nomination form can be found at hshs.org/HolyFamily/Patients-Guests/Recognize-a-Colleague.

Photo Caption: Halei Orrell, RN, was recently awarded the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at HSHS Holy Family Hospital.