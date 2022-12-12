HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Women & Infants Center Participates In IL Perinatal Quality Collaborative

Recently, representatives from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Women and Infants Center attended the Illinois Perinatal Quality Collaborative (ILPQC) conference in Chicago.

The ILPQC is a nationally recognized statewide network of hospital teams, perinatal clinicians, patients, public health leaders, and policymakers committed to improving health care and outcomes for mothers and babies across Illinois.

“We are proud to partner with hospitals across the state to ensure we continue to deliver high quality care for our moms and babies,” shared Serra Morton, director of St. Joseph’s Women and Infants Center. “Each year ILPQC recommends quality improvement initiatives based on evidence-based best practices that they share, which hospitals, providers and other agencies can choose to implement. One of the recent initiatives we implemented at St. Joseph’s was focused on improving outcomes for opioid-exposed newborns,” shared Morton. “We have also put into practice initiatives to reduce early elective deliveries and decrease severe maternal hypertension for the safety of the mother, and steps to increase family bonding with baby during ‘Golden Hour’ immediately after birth.”

The Women and Infants Center is also currently working on a number of ILPQC initiatives, including Promoting Vaginal Birth (PVB) and Babies Antibiotic Stewardship Improvement Collaborative (BASIC), by implementing best practice protocols for mothers and babies.