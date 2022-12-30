IDVA Announces Veterans’ Grant Recipients

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) announced the first quarter of FY23 Veterans’ Grant Recipients of nearly $350,000 awarded to organizations that provide vital services to veterans including homelessness, and posttraumatic stress treatment, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits, and employment and employment training. The grant is funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery ticket.

1. Allenforce

Allenforce was allocated $71,872.35 for its Sheforce Tapestry of Wellness Project for women veterans who have PTSD and have experienced Military Sexual Trauma. The program will focus on lowering anxiety, depression, social engagement, family management and more

2. Featherfist

Featherfist was awarded $100,000 the Fort I and Fort II transitional living facilities the provide housing and supportive services for hard-to-place homeless single veterans. The funding will complete rehab projects including much needed repairs of the flooring, kitchens, bathrooms, and radiator system at both facilities.

3. Veterans Path to Hope

Path to Hope was awarded $86,140.48 to operate a transitional living program for up to 20 homeless veterans. The funding will be used to purchase two vans for veteran’s transport. The program focuses on gaining and maintaining employment, increasing income, addressing substance abuse concerns, reconnecting with family, ameliorating emotional, physical, or mental health challenges, and transitioning successfully into permanent housing.

4. Fishing for Freedom

Fishing for Freedom was awarded $25,000 to support the Quincy, Illinois Veterans Fishing Tournament. The weekend fishing tournament is centered around veterans and active-duty military affected by serving during wartime. The weekend event covers all expenses for veterans lodging and food. The event is designed to calm the effects of PTSD and/or TBI by getting them into the outdoors for a weekend of relaxation and friendship with others who have served.

5. Revelation Golf, Inc.

Revelation Golf was awarded $27,293.65 to support the Military/Veterans golf program in the Chicago metro area that meets bi-weekly for each program site served. Its mission is to create a safe and nurturing environment that promotes healing and recovery, while learning the game of golf.

6. REBOOT Recovery, Inc.

REBBOOT Recovery, Inc. was awarded $36,867 to support the peer-led trauma healing courses for suicide prevention. There are eight course locations existing throughout the state and REBOOT Recovery is mobilizing the largest peer-led response to suicide ever built.

“These organizations are providing critical services to veterans and are deserving of financial grants to support their efforts,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince. “Their work is transformative, and we encourage other veterans service organizations to visit our website to learn more about these grants and how they can elevate their service to veterans.”

Illinois is the first state in the United States to designate 100 percent of net proceeds of a lottery ticket to veterans. Launched in 2006, more than $20 million in grants have been awarded to approximately 400 veterans organizations statewide. The Winter Winnings $2 lottery tickets are sold between November through February and applications are accepted throughout the year.”

”With over 24% of our staff being veterans, we are especially grateful for the brave men and women who have served. We are proud to generate proceeds for veteran organizations through the sale of our Winter Winnings ticket,” said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs awards these funds in the form of Veterans’ Cash Grants. On a quarterly basis, IDVA’s committee reviews applications and awards grants to groups that have demonstrated proven need. Eligibility is open to government agencies, not-for-profits, veterans’ organizations, and tax-exempt entities currently providing veterans’ assistance or wishing to expand to veterans’ assistance.

For more information on Veterans’ Cash Grants, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/veterans/programs/Pages/veterans-cash.aspx