Illinois 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl Team 4th In The Nation

The Illinois State 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl Team was named fourth in the nation at the National 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl Contest held in conjunction with the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, KY.

The Livestock Quiz Bowl functions much like a traditional quiz bowl, but with all questions focused on testing youth livestock knowledge. Teams compete throughout seven rounds and amass points by answering questions correctly.

“This is our first dedicated quiz bowl team,” says coach Eric Fugate. “We definitely surpassed our expectations.”

Team members included Ellie Drach of Livingston County, Lauren Wolter of Clinton County, Cole Paulek of Christian County, Hannah Miller of Livingston County, Davis Howell of DeWitt County, and coach Eric Fugate of Champaign County.

Lauren Wolter of Clinton County was also named an All American due to her quiz bowl performance.

Youth qualify for national competition after competing at the state level as part of the Illinois State Fair. This contest requires many hours of dedicated learning by participating youth and a good understanding of the livestock industry.

“Competing at this level expands their minds into other areas of livestock production they may not have had much experience in,” says Fugate. “That gives them exposure to knowledge and curriculum in other areas.”

The competition helps teach youth the value of hard work and prepares them for future studies in animal sciences.

“I tell the kids, if they participate in these types of competitions, their introductory animal science class in college will be a breeze,” says Fugate. “They say it’s amazing how much it helps them.”