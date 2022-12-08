INTERVIEW: Bond County CEO Christmas Market Saturday

This past Thursday, WGEL welcomed Kaya Harnetiaux and Alyssa Harnetiaux, Bond County Unit 2 High School students and members of the Bond County CEO Class of 2023. They came by the morning show to talk about the group’s Christmas Market, which will be held this Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The market is sponsored by HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

Click below to hear our conversation:

For more on the Bond County CEO program and their Holiday Market this Saturday, visit BondCountyCEO.com and/or find them on Facebook.