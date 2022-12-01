ISP Issues Citations For Three Move-Over Crashes In Single Day

On Tuesday, November 29, the Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate traffic crashes involving move over law, otherwise known as “Scotts Law”. violations. Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 64, near Vandalia in Fayette County. The others were in Cook County and Warren County.

Injuries were reported in two of the three crashes. The at-fault drivers in all three crashes were cited for violating Scotts Law.

ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. All 50 states have mandatory move over laws to protect first responders, roadway maintenance workers, roadside workers, and all motorists traveling on the road.