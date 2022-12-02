ISP Release Video In Montgomery Co. Officer Involved Shooting

The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Litchfield.

On November 24, Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP officers responded to a suspicious person at the McDonald’s in Litchfield. When officers arrived, the individual fled and attempted to hijack a vehicle using a weapon. The subject, identified as 41-year-old Shane M. Boston, displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. Boston was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased later that day. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.

In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act and the Illinois State Police Law, Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events.

Videos of the incident are being made available to the public and you can find them, at https://youtu.be/D8X3up_Exqc and https://youtu.be/7YMHlvFOthA.

These videos are being released after consultation with and authorization from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney.

Due to the nature of the body camera equipment, the first 30 seconds of both videos do not contain audio until the manual activation of the body camera by the officer.

This remains an ongoing investigation and is under review by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.