KC Board Acts On Vandalia Art Gallery Project

At its November meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees took action on the Vandalia Art Gallery project at the Vandalia campus.

Trustees approved FMG Architects to proceed with professional services, including preparation of construction documents, and beginning the bidding process.

The firm has estimated the cost of the project at $1,011,056, which has been re-appropriated for it from assets donated to the Kaskaskia College Foundation for improvements at the Vandalia Campus.

Upon construction of the art gallery, remaining funds will be used to maintain the art collection, and assist the college with future maintenance, and upkeep of the gallery.

The KC board approved a program plan for a new Associate of Fine Arts Theatre Degree. Three new drama courses, performance of literature, play analysis for production, and stagecraft, have been created to complete theatre offerings for the degree.

College officials believe adding theatre to the existing fine arts degree options in music, music education, art and art education, will provide students a full range of fine arts opportunities.

Also at the meeting, trustees accepted the resignation of Holly Sallee as executive director of development for the Kaskaskia College Foundation.