KC Places First In Dairy Judging

Kaskaskia College’s Dairy Judging Team ended its fall 2022 competition on a high note by taking first overall at the North American International Livestock Expo in Louisville, Kentucky. It was the second win at the national level for KC cementing their place as the best in the nation at the community college level. Team members are Nick Hammer of Tampa, Florida, Jacob Raber of Gridley, Jackson Brammeier of Carlyle, and Naomi Scott of Westgate, Iowa.

In addition to placing first overall, KC was the first team in Ayrshires, Brown Swiss, and Jersey judging.

Additionally, the team was undefeated in oral reasons, with team member Nick Hammer of Tampa, Florida, just missing sweeping the top award at all three contests.

KC’s results at the Expo are as follows:

Ayrshires: 1st team, Jacob Raber 1st, Naomi Scott 4th

Brown Swiss: 1st team, Jacob Raber 2nd, Naomi Scott 3rd

Guernsey: 3rd team

Holstein: 2nd team, Nick Hammer 3rd, Naomi Scott 5th

Jersey: 1st team, Nick Hammer 1st, Naomi Scott 3rd, Jackson Brammeier 5th

Oral Reasons: 1st team, Nick Hammer 2nd, Naomi Scott 4th, Jacob Raber 5th

Overall: 1st team, Naomi Scott 2nd, Jacob Raber 4th, Nick Hammer 5th

Team Coach, KC Assistant Professor of Agriculture Aaron Heinzmann, notes that the Expo concludes the season for the dairy judging team and completes the judging career at Kaskaskia College for these four students. “Kaskaskia College Agriculture would like to thank them for their time, dedication, and choice to attend KC,” said Heinzmann. “We appreciate how they represented our program and institution with honor, respect, excellence, and determination.”

Heinzmann says Hammer will graduate and return home to Tampa to take over the family farm where they direct market dairy products to local customers. Raber will also return home to the family farm and continue to pursue a career in helicopter crop applications. Brammeier will complete his degree in Auto Mechanics and pursue a career in the industry, while Scott will complete her credentials in December and transfer to Iowa State University to continue her education in Food Science and Dairy Science.

Heinzmann would also like to thank all the producers and supporters who helped host workouts and encouragement throughout the year.