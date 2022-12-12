KC Receives Workforce Initiative Funding

The successful Workforce Equity Initiative program at Kaskaskia College has been funded again.

The college was recently notified its third-year continuation plan has been approved by the state, and KC will receive the total amount requested of $559,536.60.

Since the implementation of the program in 2020, 100 students have utilized the WEI grant at Kaskaskia College, with 39 completing a certificate and entering the workforce with average salaries of $19 to $22 an hour.

Other grant recipients have chosen to continue their education, while 45 others are enrolled in the program and are not yet eligible to be counted as completers.

The WEI Initiative, led by the Illinois Community College Board and Kaskaskia College, focuses on improving workforce inclusion by providing a credential and living wage job for adults of poverty, residing in disproportionately impacted areas with low income, low employment and/or high crime.