KY Man Killed In Roxana Refinery Accident

By
WGEL
-

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is identifying a Kentucky man that lost his life following a job site-related accident at the Philips 66 Refinery, in Roxana.

47 year old Chad L. Crabtree, of Owensboro, KY, was the project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging, a subcontractor at the refinery. During the operation of the crane, a mechanical malfunction occurred and caused the crane to overturn. Crabtree sustained head trauma. A second male worker, who was the crane operator, was also injured and transported to a local hospital.

Crabtree was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:13 PM.

The incident remains under investigation by the Roxana Police Department and OSHA investigators. The emergency response team from the refinery assisted at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

