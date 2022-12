After four years off, Lake Raymond Estates, just west of Greenville on the frontage road, will be hosting the “Old Time Rock ‘n Roll Revival & Fireworks Show” at midnight on New Year’s Eve, Saturday night, December 31.

The event will feature a musically choreographed 12-minute fireworks show.

There’s plenty of parking for everyone on Shoal Creek Road, the MMI Building entrance, Boat Ramp Road, or Hills & Hollers Road.

In the event of bad weather, the event will be held Monday, 2 at 9 PM.