McKay NAPA Auto Parts Presents $76,000 To Make-A-Wish Illinois

On Saturday December 3, McKay NAPA Auto Parts presented Make-A-Wish Illinois with a check totaling $76,000 at their annual employee Christmas Party. With over 150 current and past employees, McKay ownership team, NAPA Auto Parts, and Make-A-Wish representatives and volunteers, Earl Flack was proud to present Ashley White, Make-A-Wish Gift Officer, Community Programs, with this year’s check of $76,000!!! All of this could not have been possible without the generosity of our customers, staff, ownership team, and NAPA Corporate and so much more. From our annual Strut Your Stuff Car Cruise, and Golf Outing, to gun raffles, and silent auctions the time and effort from the McKay Staff, that goes into all these things does not go unnoticed.

2023 will mark 20 years McKay’s has been fundraising for Make-A-Wish with the total raised over $743,000. To commemorate 20 years of fundraising Make-A-Wish presented McKay’s with a memento to display in their corporate office.