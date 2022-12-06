McMillan Awarded IL Farm Bureau’s Highest Honor

Edward L. McMillan has been awarded the 2022 Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) Charles B. Shuman Distinguished Service Award. The award is the highest given by IFB and was presented during the organization’s annual meeting in Chicago, Dec. 3-6.

McMillan is an accomplished agribusiness professional with 50 years of experience in the field and serving on nearly two-dozen corporate boards. Born and raised on a farm in McDonough County, McMillan has leveraged his agricultural background throughout his career, rising to president and CEO of Purina Mills and later CEO of McMillan LLC. He is also known for his many years of state and national agricultural leadership.

A dedicated public servant, McMillan is best known for his leadership in agriculture and higher education at the state and national level. He served as a National FFA Foundation board trustee from 2009-2015; chairman of the Animal Feed Industry Association; and a trustee on the Animal Health Institute Board. McMillan was also appointed twice to the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, in 2009 by former Gov. Pat Quinn and in 2015 by former Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Throughout his career and years of community service, McMillan has received numerous professional and civic recognition for his efforts. He was awarded the Order of Lincoln, Illinois’ most prestigious civilian award, University of Illinois Alumni Distinguished Service Award, American Ag Editors’ Association Distinguished Service Award, University of Illinois Consumer and Environmental Sciences Award of Merit, and 1995 National Agi-Marketing Association Agri-Marketer of the Year.

McMillan contributed significantly to his community through various leadership roles, including local church boards, community foundations, chamber of commerce, the Optimist Club, and the St. Louis Zoo. He is also a Certified Herford Beef LLC board member.

McMillan, now retired, lives with his wife Judy in Noblesville, Ind. They are proud parents of two grown children. They enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and can often be found at a Hereford cattle show.

The Distinguished Service Award provides an opportunity for IFB to recognize an individual who has given a lifetime of exemplary leadership and service to agriculture to a major segment of the state and/or nation. This award honors the memory and service of Charles B. Shuman, a revered Moultrie County farm leader who served as president of both IFB and of the American Farm Bureau Federation.