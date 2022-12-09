MG Board Approves Tax Levy

The Mulberry Grove Village Board met Monday night and approved its tax levy for real estate taxes to be paid in 2023.

The new levy is $59,155 which is $2,805 more than the past year’s levy. The village received $56,351 in taxes for the 2022 cycle.

No truth in taxation hearing was held by the board. The village levies taxes in the corporate, police protection, audit, tort and insurance, social security and workers compensation funds.

After being discussed the last couple of months, a revised stop sign ordinance was approved on a 4-2 vote. Approving the motion were David Koonce, Dennis Henrichsmeyer, Mike Burlingame and Shawna Henrichsmeyer. Voting “no” were Charlie Hall and Jim Blankenship.

Stop signs will be removed at some intersections and additional signs will be erected in the village, as listed in the ordinance.

Hall and Blankenship said they wanted to know exactly how many stop signs were involved.

A large portion of the meeting consisted of discussions regarding cleaning up property in the village.

Mayor Cherie Henson advised there are owners of rental properties who are not complying with the ordinance requiring rental residences be inspected before they are rented to a new occupant. She said owners are being contacted.

Village board meetings will continue to be on the first Monday of the month next year, with the exception of January 9, July 10 and September 5.