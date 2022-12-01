MG FFA Takes First In Section 19 Agronomy Contest

Five members of the Mulberry Grove FFA chapter competed in this year’s Section 19 Agronomy contest at Lakeland College in Mattoon in late November. The other four chapters that competed included Nokomis, South Central, Cowden Herrick, and Shelbyville. This contest consists of identifying different types of weeds, crop plants/seeds, different types of farm equipment, a general knowledge 25 question test and two different crop rings of either corn, soybeans, alfalfa hay, silage, wheat, and oats.

As a team Mulberry Grove placed 1st. The top ten individuals were Addison Hebenstreit from Mulberry Grove, who placed first; Bond Knodle from Nokomis in 2nd; Megan Schewe from Mulberry Grove in 3rd; Morgan Robb from South Central, who placed 4th; Alden Knodle from Nokomis placed 5th; Diana Bone from Mulberry Grove placed 6th; Kaylee Tester from Nokomis in 7th; Megan Mollett from Mulberry Grove, who placed 8th; Wyatt Iler from South Central in 9th; and Kyleigh Wallace from Cowden Herrick, who placed 10th.