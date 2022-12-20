MG FFA Takes First In Section 19 Dairy Foods Contest

On Wednesday, December 7, four members of the Mulberry Grove FFA participated in this year’s Section 19 Dairy Foods contest along with nine other schools at Hillsboro High School. This contest includes identifying different types of cheese, defects in milk, and dairy vs. artificial products.

Mulberry Grove’s team took first place. Team members were Megan Schewe, Addison Hebenstreit, Callye Earnest, and Ellie Albert.

Nokomis placed second, Cowden-Herrick took third, Hillsboro placed fourth, and Brownstown came in fifth.

As for individual results, Megan Schewe from Mulberry Grove placed first, Addison Hebenstreit from Mulberry Grove placed fifth, and Ellie Albert from Mulberry Grove came in sixth