MG Unit 1 Board Approves Building Plan

For several years, the Mulberry Grove Board of Education has discussed replacing its two modular units or finding a way to no longer use them for students.

At Monday night’s Unit 1 board meeting, Superintendent Casie Bowman presented a proposal to construct classrooms in the school building and move the library. This would allow all students to be in the main building throughout the school day.

She outlined the proposal, which was approved by the five board members in attendance. She said they have two very good sized rooms. She said only about 20% of the books in the library are being used at the moment. Unterbrink’s provided the district a quote to convert those two rooms into four classrooms. Bowman said that’s a good use of space and will solve the modular problem. She wants to keep the modulars, which could be used for conference rooms, somewhere for teachers to eat, or storage. She also said there would be plenty of space for the 20% of library books being used.

The modular structures are west of the elementary school building. Individuals must go outside to enter or leave them. Two classes presently meet in the modulars.

It was reported Unit 1 has been approved for participation in a library loan system, which will allow students to check out more recent materials that will be delivered to them at the school.