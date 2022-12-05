MGHS Homecoming Coronation Held Saturday

The Mulberry Grove High School homecoming week festivities came to a close Saturday night with the queen and king coronation.

Crowned the new queen was Jaclyn Robertson, daughter of Lori Robertson and Tony Robertson. The new king is Brody Bauer, the son of Ryan and April Bauer.

Other senior queen candidates were Kyra Kircher, Ellie Hall, Patty Kennedy, Maddelyn Hopkins, and Maddie Koontz.

Senior king candidates included Jason Millikin, Ethan Steiner, Jake Helmkamp, Boston Cade and Arjan Epperson.

Underclassman attendants were Lola Johnson, Annie Jackson, Genesis Williams, Kenzie Smith, Haley Olive, Myah Huhn, Kruz Schlemer, Brant Thomas, Dawson Creek, Tristen Altenberger, Aiden Walker and Jesse Sturgill.

Homecoming pages were Amelia Gaffner and Wiley Pearman.

The retiring queen and king were Allie Stewart and Tucker Johnson.