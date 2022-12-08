Moore Family Holiday Open House This & Next Weekend

For several years, John and Esther Moore, of Greenville, have opened their home to fellow community members during the holidays to enjoy a variety of Christmas lights, displays, interactive experiences and more.

This year’s open house will be Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, and Friday and Saturday, December 16 and 17, from 6 to 9 PM each evening.

The Moore’s home is located at 303 Charles Avenue in Greenville.

Esther Moore told WGEL families can enjoy the award-winning light display outside as well as the top-to-bottom decoration and lights inside. A reindeer and a living snowman will greet you outside and Mrs. Claus will welcome you into the home. There will be several holiday photo opps and props and visits with Santa, along with refreshments, and treats, crafts, and toys for the kids. An elf will take your family photos and you can pick a free holiday frame.

It is free to enjoy the Moore’s holiday open house, but donations are accepted.