Park District Board Approves New Tax Levy

The Kingsbury Park District Board approved a new tax levy Monday night.

The levy for taxes to be paid in 2023 was set at $361,500, which is 2.15 percent over the amount of taxes received this past year. The levy request is $300 more than the previous one.

The levy was approved 4-0 with David Henrichsmeyer absent.

The park district received good news about its property and liability insurance costs. The premium decreased by 3.4 percent.

The insurance is through Illinois Park Association Risk Services.

The KPD board received the final version of the new contract for District Director Jerry Sauerwein. It requires the board conduct an annual evaluation of the director, and based upon the results, adjustments will be made to his salary, and a determination will be made on a contract extension.

Sauerwein reported, earlier this year, the park district received free young trees from the HeartLand Conservancy. The trees have been planted recently at Bicentennial Park, Breehne Park and Patriot’s Park.