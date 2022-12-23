Pocahontas Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Night

Pocahontas firefighters were notified of a structure fire in the 400 block of Dolls Orchard Avenue Wednesday around 7:45 PM.

Personnel arrived on scene to find a fully engulfed house fire. Mutual aid was provided by the Greenville, Grantfork, Shoal Creek, Highland-Pierron, and St. Rose fire districts.

Crews were on scene for about three and a half hours. The home was a total loss.

Pocahontas Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL extinguishment of the fire was hampered by strong wind and freezing temperatures. Multiple fire trucks became frozen and unable to operate.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.