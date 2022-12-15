Project Parenting Playgroup Monday

A special Christmas playgroup event is being presented by the Bond County Project Parenting program.

It will be Monday, December 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Greenville Free Methodist Church.

Kids can enjoy pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hands-on holiday activities, a visit from Frosty The Snowman, lunch and more.

Every family attending will receive a packet with a Christmas book and toy.

Project Parenting is for children under three years of age.

To RSVP for Monday’s event, call 664-5009, extension 2.