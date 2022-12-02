Project Parenting Reading Night

A holiday-themed family reading night is being provided by Bond County Project Parenting.

Everyone will be on Google Meet, and they are urged to wear pajamas. The event is Thursday, December 8 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Several stories and a goodnight song will be shared. This is for any Bond County family with a child under three years of age.

RSVP by calling 664-5009, extension 2, to receive the Google Meet link.

Those who RSVP will receive a free packet with a holiday book, sugar cookie kit and cookie plate for Santa.