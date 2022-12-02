Project Parenting Reading Night

By
WGEL
-

A holiday-themed family reading night is being provided by Bond County Project Parenting.

Everyone will be on Google Meet, and they are urged to wear pajamas. The event is Thursday, December 8 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Several stories and a goodnight song will be shared. This is for any Bond County family with a child under three years of age.

RSVP by calling 664-5009, extension 2, to receive the Google Meet link.

Those who RSVP will receive a free packet with a holiday book, sugar cookie kit and cookie plate for Santa.

Previous articleSenator Plummer To Hold Youth Advisory Council Fall Meeting
Next articleKC Board Acts On Vandalia Art Gallery Project

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR