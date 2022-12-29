Regional School Board Candidates

The Illinois State Board of Elections has listed the candidates for area regional school boards in the April 4 election.

The Regional Office of Education Number 3 includes the counties of Bond, Fayette, Montgomery, Effingham and Christian. Every county must have at least one representative on the Regional Board of Trustees.

Bond County’s current board member, Jimmie Rice, is not seeking re-election. Running from Bond County is Mary Adams of Greenville.

The other three candidates in Region 3 are incumbents. They include Don Scott from Taylorville in Christian County, Mark Ritter of Ramsey in Fayette County, and Kay Dust from Shumway in Effingham County.

There are four candidates in the education region for Clinton, Jefferson, Marion, Washington Counties.

They are Blake Hyde and Luke Purcell from Marion County, Dan Spangler from Jefferson County and Denny Hoffman of Washington County for a two-year term.

Regular terms for regional school boards are six years in length.