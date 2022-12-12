Rich Knebel Retires From Bradford National Bank

After 40 years of banking, Rich Knebel is retiring as a senior commercial lending officer at Bradford National Bank. The announcement was made by Bradford National Bank president Michael Ennen.

Knebel began his banking career in 1981 and began working at Bradford National Bank in 2007 and served as commercial lending officer in the Highland market. In 2015, he was promoted to senior vice president and senior lending officer where he managed the entire lending program at the bank. He also served on the Bradford National Bank board of directors and will continue in that capacity.

Knebel said, “I’ve really enjoyed my tenure at Bradford National Bank. Working for a community bank that works hard to serve the communities they serve is very rewarding.” He added, “I’ve particularly enjoyed working with hundreds of commercial customers helping them start or grow their businesses. Watching people succeed is very rewarding.”

Bank President Michael Ennen said, “I’ve really enjoyed working with Rich over the years. Not only is he a great lending officer using his skills to assist customers with their business, but his wise council and knowledge of the banking industry has been instrumental in the growth of the bank.” He added, “Rich leaves some big shoes to fill and he will be missed by both customers and staff alike.”

As a lifelong resident of the Highland area, Knebel is active in many local organizations. In retirement, he looks forward to spending time with his growing family and traveling.