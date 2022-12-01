Salvation Army Bell Ringing Update

The 2022 Bond County Salvation Army campaign is off to a good start.

Through the first week of bell ringing, over $17,000 have been donated. This year’s goal is $30,000.

You can monitor the collection total for the campaign by visiting the thermometer tote board on the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn.

Bell ringing continues through December 22.

Capri IGA match day is Saturday, December 17. The business will match contributions donated at the store that day, up to $1,000.

Bell ringers are out in Greenville, Monday through Saturday, at Dollar General, Buchheit and Capri IGA. Kettles are also on counters at Kahuna’s, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop and Dairy Queen.

Donations by check can be sent to or dropped off at the Bradford National Bank main facility in Greenville. Write “bell ringing campaign” on the memo line of the check.

Volunteers to ring bells are still needed. Contact Bell Ringing Coordinator Mary Young at 553-4353.