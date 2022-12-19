Santa Visiting Bond County Communities

The Bond County Secret Santa Society is once again working with fire protection districts in the county to bring Santa Claus through several communities.

On Monday evening, Santa will pass through Pocahontas and Millersburg starting at 6 PM.

Santa will visit the Shoal Creek district, consisting of Sorento, Donnellson, Walshville, and Panama, Tuesday at 6 PM.

Folks in Smithboro and Pleasant Mound can see Santa Wednesday at 5:30 PM.

Greenville fire personnel will bring Santa through town Thursday starting around 3, weather permitting.

On Friday, Santa will visit Mulberry Grove at 2 PM and Keyesport at 4 PM.

The individual fire departments are posting Santa’s route through their district on their Facebook pages.