School Board Candidate Filings So Far

Monday was the first day petitions could be filed by those wanting to be candidates in the April 4 consolidated election.

Voters will fill positions on the Bond County Community Unit 2 and Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school boards.

Three individuals filed petitions for the Unit 2 board. They are Dale Hastings, Randi Workman and Dylan Carr, all from Greenville.

Workman is the current board president.

In Unit 1, incumbents Brooke Earnest and Nathan Mollett filed petitions for re-election.

Each board has three, four-year terms to be filled.

School board petitions are being accepted by the Bond County clerk’s office through Monday, December 19.