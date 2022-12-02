Senator Plummer To Hold Youth Advisory Council Fall Meeting

Senator Jason Plummer of the Illinois 54th District will host his Youth Advisory Council Fall Meeting on Monday, December 5, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. for over 80 high school students from 25 schools. The event will be held at the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia, IL.

Guest speakers include Misty Borrowman, President and CEO of Bank of Hillsboro, and Kaskaskia College President George Evans. Students will also participate in group discussions and discuss policy proposals for spring legislation.