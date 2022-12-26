Sewer Repairs At Bond County Courthouse

Those travelling through downtown Greenville the last couple of days may have seen heavy equipment digging into the east side of the courthouse lawn.

At last Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported restrooms in the courthouse were recently renovated and then it was learned there was a major clog in the sewer line coming out of the courthouse.

Sheriff Leitschuh advised since something obviously had to be done, he had already arranged for work to begin on the line.

The county board approved a motion to present the project to the Bond County Building Commission to consider paying for the work.