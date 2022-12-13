Street Lights Go Up On College Avenue

The lights are up and shining at night on the east end of College Avenue in Greenville.

After several months of talking about it, the Greenville city Council’s desire to improve safety on East College Avenue, along Mount Auburn Cemetery, has become a reality.

Council members were concerned about how dark that area was, making it a hazard for pedestrians, because there are no sidewalks, and for drivers.

The four poles and lights were erected by Ameren.

Although that stretch of College Avenue is in Central Township and not in the city, the council entered into an agreement with the township to have the lights put up.

The city paid for the installation and will continue to pay the monthly electric cost, in addition to mowing grass there.