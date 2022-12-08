The FNB Hiring Assistant Investment Officer

The FNB Community Bank is hiring an Assistant Investment Officer.

The role is a position that offers support to the Bank Investment Officer and the Trust Department. The position will support the Investment Officer in managing the bank investment portfolio as well as performing various duties related to the investment of securities held in trust accounts. This individual will develop and maintain the highest standards of customer service with both bank employees and bank customers.

Essential functions include:

Make initial contact with potential clients through phone, mail, workshops, and set appointments.

Write up investment proposals, complete applications, and direct information to the department manager for processing and tracking.

Review accounts, ensuring that adequate customer service is provided by informing customers of current market trends and recommending investment strategies.

Maintains up-to-date job knowledge through professional reading and affiliation with appropriate industry organizations.

Prepare customer correspondence.

Interact with attorneys, accountants, investment representatives & other professionals.

Required education and experience include:

Business or finance degree

Preferred Three to five years of investment experience.

Ability to communicate effectively with people both internally and externally.

Ability to manage multiple projects/tasks at one time; flexible; adaptable.

Understanding of concurrence within bank philosophy.

The FNB Community Bank is the only locally owned community bank in Bond, Fayette, and Marion Counties. Established in 1865, we currently have 7 locations in the following communities: Vandalia, Patoka, Ramsey, Greenville, & Mulberry Grove. Member FDIC.

To apply, contact The FNB via:

WWW.THEFNB.COM/CAREERS

HRRECRUITING@THEFNB.COM

618-283-1141