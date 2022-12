A jury trial date has been set for a Greenville man charged with a February 10 murder.

Demarcus C. Gurlly, age 29, faces 10 counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of Laquita M. Sullivan of Greenville.

Last week in Bond County Circuit Court, action was taken to schedule the start of the trial for January 30, 2023.

A pre-trial hearing is set in court for January 11.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges, in addition to another charge of obstructing justice.