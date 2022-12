The Bond County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Tuesday at a rural home on Branch Road, which resulted in two arrests.

The Bond County High Risk Team entered the home and located a male and female inside.

According to the sheriff’s department, Ashley N. Buatte, age 36, and Jesse W. Woolford, age 32, both from Greenville, were arrested for multiple alleged drug offenses.

Both were taken to the Bond County Jail where they are being held.