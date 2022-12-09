Unit 2 Excellence In Education Awards

Bond County Community Unit 2 has created an Excellence in Education program to honor employees of the school district.

The 10 recipients for the first quarter have been announced, five from the non-certified staff and five from the certified staff.

They include Bus Drivers Janice Brown and D L Caulberg, Custodians Ramona Mollett and Rick Clanton; Secretary Cheyenne Elam, Teachers Kelli Cottrell, Erin Haake, Megan McPeak, and Joanne Wagner, and Instructional Coach Jennifer Manhart.

All were nominated by parents, students and/or co-workers. Certificates were awarded to recognize effort, dedication and productivity in making important contributions to the success of students and the district.

Excellence in Education Awards will be presented each quarter of the school year.