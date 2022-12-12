Unit 2 Teachers Among Illinois Principals Association Excellence In Education Award Winners

Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler, who also serves as president of the Kaskaskia Region of the Illinois Principals Association, has announced recipients of the IPA’s Excellence in Education Awards. Swingler said numerous candidates were submitted to the Kaskaskia IPA board for recognition.

Those recognized with awards at the IPA Kaskaskia Region Excellence in Education Awards Banquet in early December include:

Dona Harvey, from Greenville Elementary School, who was recognized as Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Jackie Blumer, from Greenville Jr. High, who was named Intermediate Teacher of the Year

Terry Swalley, from the Bond County Unit 2 Social & Emotional Team; Sargent Casey Brown of the Greenville Police Department; and Michelle Miller, from the Bond County Health Department, who collectively received the Horace Mann Reaching Out and Building Bridges Award.

And

Don Dillon who was recognized as the IPA’s Field Service Specialist of the Year.

Others from the area recognized with awards include:

Melanie Becker, of Salem Elementary School, who won the Herman Graves Award.

Shonda Ronen, of Wolf Ridge Elementary School in Bunker Hill, who was named Elementary Principal of the Year.

Josh Johnson, of the Breese Elementary School District, who received the Middle School Principal of the Year award.

Laura Benhoff, of the New Approach Alternative High School in Vandalia, who was recognized as the High School Principal of the Year.

Mike Nettemeier, of the Central Community High School District in Breese, who received the School Board Member of the Year Award.

Dr. Dustin Foutch, of the Central Community High School District in Breese, who was named Superintendent of the Year.

Scott Jackson of the Breese Elementary School District, was named Athletic Director of the Year.

David Darte, of Litchfield Schools, was given the Friend of Education Award.

Dan Dulaney, of Staunton High School, was named High School Teacher of the Year.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Wesclin Middle School teachers Dawn Isenhower and Amy Woods.