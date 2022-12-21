Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel matters during its December meeting.

The resignations of Monica Hess, as a Pre-K paraprofessional, and Jennifer St. Jean, as a food service employee at the Greenville Elementary School, were accepted. St. Jean’s retirement is effective January 10 and Hess will leave at the end of the current school year.

The board officially hired several food service employees. They are Nicole Sanchez and Shawnee Casner at the high school, Kayla Washburn at the Greenville Elementary School, and Michelle Haller at Pocahontas School.

Deborah Johnson was hired as a paraprofessional at Pocahontas School.

Junior high track coaches for the upcoming spring season will be Terry Swalley as head coach, and Parker Manhart and Joshua Cox as assistant coaches.

Leaves of absence were granted to the following Unit 2 employees: Stephanie Tebbe, Konnie Durbin, and Lilibeth Clanton. The leaves for Sheila Enloe and Dawn Pennington were approved retroactively.