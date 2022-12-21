Unit Two School Board Candidates

The filing period for those wanting to run for the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education ended Monday.

There are eight candidates for three, four-year positions.

They are Dale Hastings Randi Workman, Dylan Carr, Brett Steiner, Jeff Graham, Ashley Schisler (short i) and Shani (shaynee) Golovay (golo-vigh), all of Greenville; and Donald A. Wall of 272 Singer Trail, Sorento.

Workman is currently president of the school board.

Two board members decided not to seek re-election, Nate Prater and Brian Zeeb.

The election is April 4.