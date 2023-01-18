18 Officers Taken To Hospital After Incident At Graham Correctional Facility In Hillsboro

18 corrections officers from the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro were taken to area hospitals for treatment after what is being reported as a potential substance exposure.

Anders Lindall, a spokesman for the union that represents the officers, told KSDK in St. Louis that the potential exposure happened as officers were tending to an inmate that was in distress when the responding officers experienced nausea, lightheadedness, and one possible seizure.

According to KSDK, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections reported the inmates that may have been exposed are receiving treatment at the facility’s healthcare unit. That DOC representative also reported the officers who were hospitalized are all in stable condition and that many have been released from the hospital.

A law enforcement officer told FOX 2 in St. Louis, that a request was made from area agencies for all available Narcan to be delivered to the Graham facility. Narcan is the opioid overdose reversal drug.

Fox 2 reported a spokesperson for Hillsboro Area Hospital issued the following statement:

“Hillsboro Area Hospital has provided care to patients that have been transported from Graham Correctional Center. Hillsboro Area Hospital received eight patients. All patients are currently in stable condition and will continue to be monitored as needed. The initial 911 page was sent out around 2:38 p.m., and this is an ongoing situation. Hillsboro Area Hospital implemented our mass influx plan. All transported individuals were provided immediate care, including decontamination. The Hillsboro Hospital Administrative Team would like to thank our team members, Local EMS, Law Enforcement Officers, and County EMA for quick assistance.”

The hospital issued an alert on their Facebook page Wednesday evening that the hospital was experiencing a high volume of calls, requesting patience as personnel worked to resolve the issue.

Illinois State Police hazmat personnel are investigating the incident.