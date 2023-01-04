4-H Alumni Awards Created

The Illinois 4-H alumni Association has created a new awards program.

It will recognize alumni for their achievements, contributions to their industry or profession, service to the community and loyalty to the Illinois 4-H Program.

The association is seeking nominations in three categories: Illinois 4-H Alumni Award, Illinois 4-H Young Alumni Award, and the Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award.

The nomination deadline is March 1.

Applications and additional information can be found online by accessing “Illinois 4-H alumni” then clicking into “Alumni Awards and Recognition.”

The recipients will be recognized at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield this August.