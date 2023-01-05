April 4 Election Candidates For Village Positions

A consolidated election is set for April 4 and voters in Bond County villages will cast votes for municipal positions.

In Sorento, there are not enough candidates to fill open seats.

Three, four-year terms are available. The only two candidates are Blair Kunkel and Fred Houchlei.

Sorento also has two, two-year unexpired trustee positions on the board. The only candidate is Mary Jane Sugg.

Pierron is one candidate short for trustees. Four, four-year terms will be open.

Filing petitions as candidates were Kenny Salmons, Kris Parent and Karen Schauwecker.

Voters in the village of Pocahontas will select trustees and a village clerk at the April 4 election.

Two women are candidates for the village clerk job. They are Donna Hill and Lonita Hensler.

There will be four, three-year trustee terms on the ballot, but only two candidates. Filing petitions were Adam Evans and Tim Palen.

At the April 4 election, voters in Bond County villages will cast votes for positions.

In Smithboro, there are four candidates for three trustee seats. They are Joseph Kircher, Michael D. Rhodes, Delores L. Tevis, and Steve Kennedy.

All terms are for four years.

Four candidates will be on the ballot for trustee positions on the Old Ripley Village Board.

They include Thomas E. Scott II, Shelby OBrian, Ronald Parks and Regina Garner.

The only candidate for village clerk is Marlene Mollett.