Bingham Fire Claims One Life Friday

Late Friday morning, January 20, Fayette County Coroner David Harris, was dispatched to the scene of a house trailer fire near the Fayette County-Montgomery County Line.

When local firefighters arrived at the scene they were informed by an occupant that escaped the fire that another person was still inside. After the fire was extinguished, a body assumed to be that of Ronald F. Simmons, age 70 of Bingham was found and pronounced deceased by Coroner Harris.

Investigation continues into this incident by the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.