BNB To Award Eight $1,000 Academic Scholarships

Bradford National Bank, with locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine, will once again award eight $1,000 academic scholarships in the Spring of 2023. Two scholarships each will be awarded in Greenville, Mulberry Grove, Highland and Triad/Marine.

Bradford National Bank began its scholarship program in 1999 and expanded it in 2018. To date, Bradford National Bank has awarded $88,000 in academic scholarships.

Michael Ennen, President of Bradford National Bank, said, “As a community bank, we feel it is very important to support our local schools. Each year we provide funding for the arts, athletics, and academics. We are committed to supporting our local schools and these academic scholarships are one of the many ways we do that.”

The Bradford National Bank scholarship application is online at www.bradfordbank.com/students. In addition to the online application, students are asked to submit a one-page essay from one of the following topics: Why have you chosen your field of study and what would you like to do after graduating from college? or Why is a community bank important to a community?

Completed scholarship applications should be submitted to the student’s respective guidance office by April 21, 2023.